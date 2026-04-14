Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score Of 87.3 Among Indian Cos Rated By CareEdge-ESG

Ashish Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Green Energy Limited, said, "Receiving the highest ESG score is a strong endorsement of Adani Green Energy's commitment to integrating sustainability at scale. This recognition validates our disciplined approach to ESG governance, proactive climate-risk management, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders." Certification across zero-waste-to-landfill, single-use plastic-free, and net water-positive operations demonstrates that large-scale renewable energy development can be both responsible and resilient, it said, adding that by combining positive community impact with advanced digitalisation and cutting-edge technologies, the company is reinforcing its position as a global leader in sustainable energy while meaningfully contributing to the global energy transition.