Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score Of 87.3 Among Indian Cos Rated By CareEdge-ESG

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has received a CareEdge-ESG 1+ rating with a score of 87.3 from CARE ESG Ratings Limited (CareEdge-ESG), a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered ESG rating provider.
The score places AGEL at the top among all Indian companies assessed by CareEdge-ESG.
"The rating assigned to AGEL reflects the company's strong commitment to sustainable practices within the renewable energy sector," CareEdge-ESG said in a statement. "The company has demonstrated leadership across its ESG journey, particularly through robust performance in climate change risk management, water stewardship, waste management, and biodiversity conservation." The rating reflects AGEL's leadership in integrating sustainability across its operations as a large utility-scale renewable energy developer.
CareEdge-ESG evaluation is based on a comprehensive assessment of environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities, benchmarking companies across multiple indicators and industry peers.
The assessment highlights strong performance across climate risk management, water stewardship, waste management, biodiversity conservation and governance practices, supported by transparent disclosures and structured oversight mechanisms.
The rating underscores AGEL's structured approach to managing environmental and social risks through well-defined policies, management systems and enterprise-wide integration of ESG considerations.
At a broader level, the recognition reflects a shift within the Adani Group towards embedding sustainability across its infrastructure-led portfolio, including renewable energy, ports, logistics and utilities. ESG integration is increasingly shaping governance practices, risk management frameworks and long-term capital allocation across businesses.
The CareEdge-ESG rating also enhances AGEL's positioning with investors and lenders, particularly in a capital environment where sustainability performance is increasingly linked to access to financing. The rating is expected to support the company's ability to mobilise sustainable and transition-linked capital for large-scale renewable energy projects.
Ashish Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Green Energy Limited, said, "Receiving the highest ESG score is a strong endorsement of Adani Green Energy's commitment to integrating sustainability at scale. This recognition validates our disciplined approach to ESG governance, proactive climate-risk management, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders." Certification across zero-waste-to-landfill, single-use plastic-free, and net water-positive operations demonstrates that large-scale renewable energy development can be both responsible and resilient, it said, adding that by combining positive community impact with advanced digitalisation and cutting-edge technologies, the company is reinforcing its position as a global leader in sustainable energy while meaningfully contributing to the global energy transition.
Saikat Roy, Chief Executive Officer, CareEdge-ESG, commented, "Adani Green Energy Limited's ESG rating reflects the company's strong commitment to integrating sustainability considerations into its renewable energy operations and long-term growth strategy.
AGEL's performance demonstrates structured governance of environmental and social risks, supported by well-defined policies, management systems, and transparent disclosures aligned with leading sustainability frameworks, strengthening its credibility with investors and lenders in an evolving investment landscape where access to capital is increasingly influenced by sustainability performance, he said.
Nikunj Dube, Chief Ratings Officer, CareEdge-ESG, commented that the ESG score of 87.3 reflects a structured and forward-looking approach to integrating ESG considerations across its operations and governance framework relative to industry peers, supported by the company's established governance structures, environmental management practices, and transparency in disclosures.