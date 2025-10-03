The decline has been attributed to intense competition in Europe and China. Tesla lost the top global EV maker crown to Chinese rival BYD in 2024, with BYD reporting $107 billion in revenue versus Tesla’s $97.7 billion. Last year, BYD’s sale grew by 40% year-on-year. It was fueled by low-cost models like the Qin L sedan (priced at roughly half of the Model 3). It drove a 34% net profit increase to $5.6 billion for the Chinese car maker.