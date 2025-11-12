Trump Repeats His Claim That India Has Stopped Buying Russian Oil: Claims vs Reality

India Vows To Stop Russian Oil Imports: Reality So Far

According to the latest report by Bloomberg, India has scaled back on oil imports from Russia in December, reflecting the growing pressure from Western allies and sanctions amid progress in the India-US trade deal. As per the report, five big Indian refiners have not placed any orders for Russian oil for December, hinting at a shift in the diversification of India’s oil purchases. The five major Indian refiners — Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd. — account for two-thirds of India’s Russian oil buyers. Only Indian Oil Corp. and Nayara Energy Ltd. have bought some Russian crude for December, according to reports.