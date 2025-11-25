'Vedanta Poised For 16% Annual Growth In Pre-Tax Earnings Through FY28 On Volume Ramp-Up'

"Vedanta's focus on demerger, delivery and deleveraging (3Ds) is on course to pay off, supported by tailwinds of commodity prices. The likely favourable outcome by NCLT in December 2025 (demerger likely by Q4FY26-end), and removal of overhang (not buying JP Associates) are additional triggers," Nuvama said in a note. "We expect EBITDA to increase at a CAGR of 16% over FY25–28E on the back of lower aluminium CoP, aluminium and zinc volume growth and higher commodity prices." Consolidated net debt is likely to fall to ₹61,000 crore by end-FY27.