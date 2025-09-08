How GST 2.0 Can Bring Fitness Boom to Price-Sensitive Indians

What’s Behind Rate Reduction?

The Narendra Modi-led government’s move to reduce the GST tax rate from four slabs (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) to the two-tier structure (5%, 18%) aims to boost consumption across different sectors. Though there is a special 40% rate, it is reserved for select sin and luxury goods. Experts highlight that the rate reduction, which will be effective from September 22, marks a conscious shift in the government’s view of the services provided by the wellness industry from being treated as a luxury reserved for a few to a necessity.