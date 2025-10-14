India’s Data Centre Boom: Adani, Reliance, Bharti in Fast Lane in a Crowded Field

Cost of Setting a Data Centre in India

According to Jefferies, setting up 1 MW of data centre capacity in India costs about $4–5 million. Based on this, adding 6.4 GW of new capacity by 2030 will require around $30 billion. This investment will also create business opportunities in related sectors: real estate ($6 billion), electrical and power systems ($10 billion), racks and fit-outs ($7 billion), cooling systems ($4 billion), and network infrastructure ($1 billion). Given the high investment required, access to capital will be key for companies to grow in this market, the brokerage noted.