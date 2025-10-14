Explained: Why Gold Prices Are Driving a Wedge in India’s Cooling Inflation Trend

Gold Prices to Continue Its Rally

Gold is the only asset with centuries of history in protecting wealth and safeguarding investors in a rapidly changing and uncertain world. One of the first gold runs in the modern world occurred in the 1980s, driven by economic uncertainty and high inflation. It was later followed by the 2008 financial crisis, which lasted till early 2011, and lastly, the post-pandemic rally. However, analysts highlight that the current rally in gold prices is like “never before.”