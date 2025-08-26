Luxury, Entertainment or Sports: How Will Government Tax IPL Tickets in GST 2.0?

While under the proposed tax structure, IPL tickets are likely to be kept in the 18% slab, experts have pointed out that the only case where the government can put it in the 40% bracket is to compensate for revenue loss due to shifting of goods to lower slabs. The government’s proposed move aims to shift 99% of the goods and services in the present 12% slab to 5% and 90% of the goods in the 28% slab to the 18% bracket. In that context, a recent report from the State Bank of India has projected that the centre’s GST reform could cost around ₹ 85,000 crore to the exchequer annually in taxes foregone.