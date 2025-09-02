GST Council Meet on Sept 3-4: Rate Rationalisation, Exemptions on Health Insurance – What To Expect

GST Exemptions on Health & Life Insurance

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, sources aware of the matter said that the Members of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on health and life insurance have reached an in-principle agreement stating that the GST burden on life and health insurance must be reduced. The proposal will be tabled in the form of the report of the GoM at the upcoming GST Council meeting, they mentioned.



As per these sources, the GoM has broadly backed the Centre’s proposal to exempt all individual life insurance and health insurance policies from GST. However, many states like Karnataka, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, have underlined that the exemption would only serve its intended purpose if insurers pass on the benefit directly to policyholders.



“Some states have raised concerns that insurance companies should not end up making windfall gains by retaining the tax benefit while policyholders continue to pay unchanged premiums. This issue has troubled states as the insurance regulator, IRDAI, has not expressly addressed it,” they said.



The members of the GOM have additionally emphasised that the primary beneficiaries of any GST exemption must be policyholders and not insurance companies. They also reiterated on how to ensure that the benefit of a complete exemption is effectively passed on to customers.