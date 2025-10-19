GST Rate Cuts Deliver Festive Relief & Signal Stronger Consumer Demand, Says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 18 said the government has been closely monitoring prices of 54 consumer goods since the goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts took effect on September 22. While addressing a press conference on the GST Bachat Utsav in the capital, she added that the benefits of lower taxes have reached the end consumer — except in the case of high-end cement, which is called the Portland Pozzolana cement (PPC), where the reduction has been slightly below expectations.