LG India Outshines South Korean Parent on Market Debut: Why Investors Are Bullish | Explained

This listing gain puts LG just behind food aggregator Eternal (formerly Zomato), which listed at a 52% premium in 2021. However, Indian investors have learned that large IPOs do not necessarily ensure lasting success in the secondary market. Several major listings have faltered post-debut, Hyundai’s market entry in 2024 was lacklustre, opening 17% lower; Paytm’s ₹18,300-crore issue in 2021 crashed 27% on listing day; and even state-backed giant LIC’s ₹20,557-crore IPO in 2022 was only twice subscribed and listed 7.8% down.