India’s Aircraft Leasing Industry Needs Cross-Trained Talent, Says Sky One Chairman Jaideep Mirchandani

Indian airlines have mostly relied on international lenders as domestic aviation finance is still underdeveloped. This highlights the need to build a strong local financing and leasing ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Axis Bank, through its GIFT City branch, executed India’s first $-denominated aircraft financing deal for 34 training aircraft. Deals like this show that Indian banks can handle complex transactions and signal GIFT City’s potential as a leasing hub.



With much of India’s airline fleet currently leased from overseas, developing a domestic leasing ecosystem is crucial to reduce dependence on foreign lessors and limit foreign exchange outflows. Legal clarity has also improved with the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Act, aligning India with the Cape Town Convention and restoring lessor confidence.

Together, these steps can help India’s aviation finance industry grow in line with global standards.