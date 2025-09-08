India’s Steel Demand Set for Double-Digit Growth in H2; GST 2.0 to Aid Sector: Naveen Jindal

On the recent goods and services tax (GST) reforms, the GST Council raised the rate on coal from 5% to 18%, while removing the compensation cess of ₹400 per tonne. Jindal believes the changes will benefit the sector. “Since our steel output also attracts 18% GST, whatever we pay on coal can be claimed back as input credit. Overall, GST 2.0 will have a positive impact on steel,” he said.