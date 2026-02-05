India–GCC FTA Talks Begin with ToR Signing; Saudi Investment Pact to Be Negotiated Separately

While India is keen to attract Saudi investment, it wants to do so under stricter conditions, without MFN clauses or international investor-state dispute settlement mechanisms. Saudi Arabia, a major investor, prefers broader protections typically offered under a bilateral trade agreement. According to the source, once the trade agreement with the GCC is concluded, around 90% of common tariff rules will already be covered, as India has existing trade deals with Oman and the UAE, the report said. Outside the Gulf bloc, only 4–5% of goods affect countries such as Qatar and Bahrain, though New Delhi is in talks to seal agreements with Doha and Manama.