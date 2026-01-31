US Pitches Venezuelan Oil to India as Russian Imports Fall — Here’s Why

However, Indian products were said to be exempted from the 50% tariff if they were “already loaded on a ship and in transit to the U.S. before 12:01 am (EDT) on August 27, 2025, provided they were cleared for use in the country or taken out of a warehouse for consumption before 12:01 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025, and the importer certifies this to U.S. Customs by declaring the special code HTSUS 9903.01.85”.