Ajit Pawar’s Legacy as Maharashtra’s Economic Power Centre

Controversies & Irrigation

Throughout his career, the Maharashtra irrigation scam remained a thorn. In the 2012 Economic Survey, a controversy erupted after the report revealed that the state had spent nearly ₹70,000 crore on various irrigation schemes over a decade, but the irrigation potential only increased by 0.1%. The financial mismatch prompted public backlash. Despite his denial of the allegations against him, the political escalation led to Ajit briefly resigning from his role as the Deputy CM.