Why US Supreme Court’s Tariff Ruling Is Both Relief and Risk for India

"The US-India Joint Statement dated Feb 6, 2026 mentions, “In the event of any changes to the agreed upon tariffs of either country, the United States and India agree that the other country may modify its commitments”. Now US tariffs have changed, India should use this clause to either opt out of the or delay negotiations or seek fresh terms so the trade deal loo equitable," Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), pointed out.