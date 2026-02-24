In addition, the budget emphasised on the overall development of Surguja, Bastar and other formerly Naxal-affected regions. To ensure education in Bastar, the government has announced the establishment of two ‘Education Cities’ in sensitive areas like Abujhmad and Jagargunda, with a budget allocation of ₹100 crore. Special initiatives have also been planned to promote sports and preserve cultural identity, including the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, providing a platform for local talent and reinforcing the region’s positive identity. In addition, 1,500 new positions have been created for Bastar Fighters.