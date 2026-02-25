Trump Delivers Longest State of the Union Speech; Democrats Refute ‘Golden Age’ Narrative

Trump delivered a record 100-minute State of the Union, highlighting economic and foreign policy achievements.
His address comes days after the Supreme Court struck down his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs.
Democrats, led by Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, rejected his ‘golden age’ narrative ahead of the 2026 midterms.
US President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday, taking credit for economic gains and his role in mitigating international conflicts. He also praised the Venezuelan operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The State of the Union address is a message from the US president to Congress, usually delivered once a year in January or February.
Trump’s speech comes amid polls indicating a drop in his support on various economic issues ahead of the midterm elections. The US midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, 2026.
His address also comes just a few days after the US Supreme Court struck down his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, a significant blow to his tariff policies. He is also awaiting another ruling from the high court on how much authority he has over the Federal Reserve, as incumbent Chair Jerome Powell leaves in May.
During his speech, he spotlighted a surprise guest — a Venezuelan political prisoner who had been freed — in the House chamber. Hailing the abduction of Maduro, Trump called it an “absolute colossal victory for the security of the United States” and said it “opens up a bright new beginning for the people of Venezuela.”
On rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia with Iran, Trump said Tehran is working on missiles capable of striking the United States and issued a warning to Iran over nuclear weapons. In recent weeks, the US has deployed its largest military build-up in West Asia since the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Trump delivered a record-long 100-minute speech and concluded by pointing to the 250th anniversary of US independence, describing it as a moment marking a “bright future ahead.”
“The revolution that began in 1776 has not ended. It still continues, because the flame of Liberty and Independence still burns in the heart of every American patriot,” Trump said. “And our future will be bigger, better, brighter, bolder and more glorious than ever before.”
Following Trump’s address, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democrats’ rebuttal.
Several Democrats boycotted the speech, while others walked out. Spanberger sharply criticised Trump’s narrative of a “golden age” for the nation. She said families continue to struggle under Trump’s policies and that Democrats plan to intensify their nationwide campaign efforts ahead of the midterm elections.