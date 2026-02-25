Centre Bans 5 OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content; Check Who’s on the List

The Centre on Tuesday ordered the blocking of five over-the-top streaming platforms over allegations of hosting obscene content
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry reviewed content before acting under Information Technology rules
Officials said the move ensures legal compliance without restricting creative freedom on platforms
The Centre blocked five over-the-top streaming (OTT) platforms on Tuesday for allegedly hosting obscene content, ANI reported.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) led the action under existing Information Technology regulations. The report indicated that the government examined the nature of content available on these platforms before taking a final call.
The five services that now stand blocked are MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu. Authorities found that these apps streamed material that did not meet legal standards set for online publishers in India.
Officials said the government does not want to stop creative work. They added that the aim is to make sure platforms follow the law and stick to the content rules set by authorities.
Why Were OTT Platforms Banned?
The crackdown links directly to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These rules bar platforms from hosting or sharing content that is obscene, pornographic or harmful in nature.
Under Rule 3(1)(b), intermediaries must avoid publishing content that invades privacy, insults individuals on the basis of gender, promotes hate or incites violence. Authorities believe the blocked apps breached these provisions, the report added.
Officials said digital platforms must follow these rules to keep the legal protection given under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act. If they break the rules, they can lose that protection and face action under the law.
In an earlier explanation of similar steps, the Centre had said, "In case of failure of the intermediaries to observe the legal obligations as provided in the IT Rules, 2021, they lose their exemption from third party information provided under section 79 of the IT Act. They are liable for consequential action or prosecution as provided under any extant law."
Is This a Wider Crackdown?
This is not the first time the government has acted against streaming platforms. In July 2025, authorities ordered the blocking of websites and mobile applications linked to 25 OTT services accused of distributing obscene or vulgar content.
That earlier list included ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App and several other niche streaming platforms.
Before taking the latest step, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting spoke with the Ministries of Home Affairs, Women and Child Development, Electronics and Information Technology and Law and Justice. Industry bodies such as FICCI and CII also joined the discussions, along with experts on women and child rights.
The government said the fast rise of online streaming has increased access to content but also raised concerns about explicit material reaching young viewers. Officials said stricter checks will help protect audiences and ensure platforms follow the rules.
However, some critics say tighter rules could hurt creative freedom and restrict artistic work. They warn that what counts as obscene can be interpreted differently and may lead to excessive action.
For now, authorities remain firm. By blocking five more platforms, the Centre has signalled that it will keep monitoring digital services and act against those that fail to follow content rules under the Information Technology framework.