Crude Oil Dips Slightly but Still Holds Near $100 Amid Iran War — Here’s Why

Crude Over $100 per Barrel

The crisis in West Asia has surged the global crude prices to over $100 per barrel until March 17, from $65 per barrel in the period before the conflict began on February 28. According to Business Standard, at least three factors will ensure prices remain at the current level for some time. These include the ongoing attacks on vital gas and oil infrastructure in the area, the allies' muted reaction to the US's plans to jointly escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, and the limited benefits of the International Energy Agency (IEA) member nations' release of strategic oil volumes.