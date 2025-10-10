UK’s Missile Supply to India, Climate Cooperation Fund: How British PM’s India Visit Boosted Bilateral Ties

In a major boost to the education and knowledge partnership, both Modi and Starmer embraced the progress made by UK universities in establishing branch campuses in India. Notably, the University of Southampton has begun classes at its Gurugram campus, while new Letters of Intent were handed over to Lancaster University for Bengaluru and the University of Surrey for GIFT City. On the other hand, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also cleared approvals for Liverpool, York, Aberdeen, and Bristol universities to operate in India, with Queen’s University Belfast, and Coventry University expanding in GIFT City in Ahmedabad.