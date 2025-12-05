Putin’s New Delhi Visit: Strikes Deals with Modi to Gear up Trade Till 2030

“Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Amidst all this, the India–Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star,” Modi said. He added that the new programme is designed to diversify and balance bilateral trade to ensure long-term sustainability. Modi also expressed optimism ahead of the India–Russia Business Forum, noting that both sides are working toward an early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.