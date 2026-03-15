“We May Hit It Again”: Trump Warns Iran as War Threatens Hormuz Oil Route

On the other hand, Iran has projected defiance and rejected the possibility of any ceasefire until the US and Israeli airstrikes end, the report said. Iran’s attacks have extended farther into the region, with a drone strike disrupting a major UAE energy hub on Saturday. The war has taken nearly 2,000 lives, mostly in Iran, since the beginning of the conflict. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has urged all US industries to move out of the region and said any facility associated with the US is a “legitimate target.”