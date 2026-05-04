Rejecting this, NCLAT said "decision of CoC not approving the resolution plan of the appellant with a higher plan value of ₹3,400 crores and NPV of ₹500 crore as compared to plan of respondent No 3 (Adani) cannot be said to be arbitrary or perverse." On March 17, the NCLT, Allahabad bench, approved Adani Enterprises Ltd's ₹14,535-crore bid to acquire JAL through the insolvency process. This was challenged by Vedanta before the appellate tribunal NCLAT.