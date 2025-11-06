India Must Regulate Influencers To Protect Consumers and Economy

Social Media And The Vulnerable Consumer

India’s predominantly young consumer base comprises of digital natives who spend a large part of their day on social media. Influencers now play a key role in shaping what consumers buy, watch and believe, as they are seen as more relatable and authentic than traditional celebrities. The credibility and reputational capital of influencers give them significant power over consumer decisions, including those relating to money or health. While some influencers genuinely champion consumer well-being and provide responsible advice, a growing number of self-styled experts chasing clicks and engagement have emerged. In the race for virality, many of them resort to half-truths, misinformation and even deepfakes. Adivasi Hair Oil remains promoted by several influencers who disseminate unsubstantiated claims about hair growth and other purported benefits. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) does exercise its authority in certain cases to curb misleading communication. For instance, Sugar Cosmetics was called out by ASCI and asked to modify influencer content that contained unsubstantiated claims.