RBI's New Mis-Selling Rules Explained: What Changes for Bank Customers from 2027?

Banks and regulated entities can no longer compel customers to purchase insurance, investment or other third-party products as a condition for accessing loans or banking services.
The RBI has formally defined mis-selling and directed banks to refund the full amount paid by customers and compensate them for losses if unfair sales practices are established.
Banks must assess product suitability, obtain explicit customer consent, provide documents in accessible languages and crack down on digital practices such as drip pricing, subscription traps and forced actions.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has significantly tightened rules governing how banks and other regulated entities sell financial products, introducing stricter safeguards against mis-selling, compulsory bundling and deceptive sales practices.
The new norms will come into effect from January 1, 2027. The changes are aimed at strengthening consumer protection as banks increasingly distribute third-party products such as insurance policies, mutual funds, pension schemes and investment products alongside their core banking services.
No More Forced Bundling of Financial Products
One of the most significant changes relates to the sale of third-party products and services (TPPS). According to the RBI, banks and regulated entities "shall not resort to compulsory bundling of any third-party product or service (TPPS) with any of their own products or services."
In practical terms, this means customers cannot be forced to purchase an insurance policy, investment product or any other third-party offering as a condition for obtaining a loan, opening a bank account or accessing another financial service.
The RBI has further clarified that where a third-party product is required as a risk-mitigation tool, customers must be allowed to purchase it from a provider of their choice rather than being compelled to buy the product recommended by the lender.
What Is Mis-Selling?
For the first time, the RBI has formally defined mis-selling under this framework. Broadly, mis-selling refers to situations where a financial product is sold in a manner that is unsuitable, deceptive or unfair to the customer.
According to the notification, mis-selling includes selling a product that does not suit a customer's profile, even if the customer technically agrees to it. It also includes selling a product using incorrect, misleading or incomplete information, selling without obtaining explicit customer consent, or making the purchase of one product a condition for obtaining another product or service.
The definition has also been expanded to include any practice that is classified as mis-selling by other financial regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) or the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
What Happens If a Bank Mis-Sells a Product?
The RBI has introduced a compensation framework that could have significant consequences for lenders found guilty of mis-selling.
The regulator said, "In cases where mis-selling of a financial product/service is established, the bank shall refund the entire amount paid by the customer for purchase of the financial product/service."
The RBI further stated that "the bank shall also compensate the customer for any loss arising due to mis-selling, according to its approved policy."
Customers will be able to file complaints regarding mis-selling within 30 days of receiving a signed copy of their agreement with the bank.
Banks Must Assess Whether a Product Is Suitable
The new framework also introduces suitability assessments for complex financial products. Before selling such products to individual customers, banks will be required to determine whether the offering is appropriate based on factors such as the customer's age, income level, financial literacy and risk appetite.
These factors must then be evaluated against the product's risk profile, fees and charges, tenure and complexity. The objective is to prevent customers from being sold products they may not fully understand or that do not align with their financial goals and risk tolerance.
Stronger Consent and Language Requirements
The RBI has also strengthened rules around customer consent. For physical sales, each product must have a separate application form. In digital channels, every product must be displayed in a separate section and require its own explicit consent from the customer.
The regulator has additionally mandated that product-related documents be made available in a regional language or in a language understood by the customer. This provision is expected to be particularly relevant for customers in semi-urban and rural areas, where language barriers have often contributed to mis-selling complaints.
Banks Must Follow Up After Every Sale
Another key change is the introduction of post-sale verification. Within 30 days of a sale, banks will be required to seek customer feedback through call-backs or surveys conducted by teams that were not involved in the original sale process.
The findings will be incorporated into half-yearly reviews aimed at improving sales practices, identifying recurring issues and strengthening internal controls.
What About Data Access and App Permissions?
The RBI has also clarified rules around customer data collection. Many financial apps request access to contacts, location, camera, storage and other personal information during the onboarding process.
According to the regulator, such requests will not be considered a "forced action" if they are necessary for compliance with regulatory requirements and are transparently disclosed to customers beforehand.
Crackdown on Dark Patterns
The new directions also target several digital practices commonly referred to as "dark patterns." These include drip pricing, where additional charges are revealed only at later stages of a transaction; subscription traps, where users find it difficult to cancel recurring services; and forced actions, where customers are required to purchase unrelated products or services to complete a transaction.
By explicitly prohibiting such practices, the RBI aims to ensure customers receive clear information, make informed decisions and are not subjected to unfair sales tactics.
Why These Rules Matter
The new framework marks one of the RBI's strongest efforts yet to curb aggressive sales practices in the financial sector. By banning compulsory bundling, formally defining mis-selling, mandating suitability assessments and introducing customer compensation mechanisms, the regulator has significantly increased accountability for banks and other regulated entities.
For millions of banking customers, the changes could mean greater transparency, stronger consumer protection and a clearer path to redressal when products are sold unfairly or without informed consent.