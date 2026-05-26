CropLife India Urges Govt to Refrain From Hasty Curbs on Pesticides

"The key issue is that a farmer's distress does not disappear when a product is removed overnight. The debt, the failed crop and the fear of what comes next remain," said Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman of CropLife India. "If the aim is to save lives, the response must reach that cause." The industry body urged the government to consider farmers' needs, especially as the kharif sowing season begins, when farmers have already planned and committed to their inputs for the year.