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Khadi-Village Industries Product Sales Cross ₹1.87 lakh Cr in FY26: KVIC

KVIC Chairman expects ₹2.51 lakh crore sales in 2026-27; employment rose 56% to 2.04 crore, production jumped 380% to ₹1.25 lakh crore

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Khadi-Village Industries Product Sales Cross ₹1.87 lakh Cr in FY26: KVIC
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  • Khadi sales hit ₹1.87 lakh crore in 2025-26, up from ₹1.70 lakh crore (2024-25) and ₹31,154 crore (2013-14)

  • Production up 380% to ₹1.25 lakh crore; employment grew 56% to 2.04 crore over 12 years

  • PMEGP created 66,494 new units with ₹2,457 crore subsidy, generating 7.31 lakh jobs in 2025-26

Sales of Khadi and Village Industries products reached a historic level of ₹1,87,105 crore in 2025-26, the highest-ever sales figure, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said on Tuesday.

Sales during the previous financial year 2024-25 stood at ₹1,70,551.37 crore, and have surged multi-fold from ₹31,154 crore in 2013-14.

Addressing a press conference, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar expressed confidence that sales of KVIC products will cross ₹2.51 lakh crore in 2026-27.

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He informed that while the production of Khadi and Village Industry products remained at ₹26,109 crore in the financial year 2013-14, it surged nearly five-fold, registering a jump of 380 per cent, to reach ₹1,25,296 crore in the financial year 2025-26.

While cumulative employment in activities related to Khadi and Village Industries stood at 1.30 crore in the year 2013-14, it has augmented to 2.04 crore in the financial year 2025-26, marking a growth of 56%, thereby highlighting KVIC's vital role in generating rural livelihoods, KVIC stated.

Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 66,494 new units were established during the financial year 2025-26 and for these units, a margin money subsidy of ₹2,457 crore was disbursed against loans amounting to ₹7,375 crore.

Through these units, employment opportunities were provided to 7,31,434 people, KVIC stated. 

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