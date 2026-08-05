From Better Data to Better Policy: India's Services-led Growth Story

India's services sector has emerged as the backbone of the economy. Today, it contributes more than 50% of GVA and is the second-largest source of employment after agriculture, supporting an estimated 19.6 crore workers in 2025 (as per PLFS). The sector is characterized by heterogeneity spanning from trade, tourism, transport and hospitality to IT, finance, healthcare, education and professional services. It is one of the key drivers of productivity, exports and economic resilience over the past two decades. So much so that services exports are at the cusp of overtaking the merchandize exports in near term. Yet measuring the performance of services has remained a challenge. Unlike manufacturing, which has long been tracked through the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), India has not had a comparable high-frequency indicator to monitor services activity.