PhonePe, Google Pay Combined UPI Market Share Drops Below 80% For First Time

PhonePe and Google Pay's combined UPI market share fell to 79% in May 2026, slipping below the 80% threshold for the first time
The market share contraction occurs six months before the National Payments Corporation of India enforces a 30% market cap limit for single applications
The collective share of the top three UPI providers, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm, shrank from 95.2% in January 2024 to 87% in May 2026
The combined market share of PhonePe and Google Pay on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) fell to 79% in May 2026, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It is the first time the two leaders slipped below the 80% threshold since the NPCI started publishing transaction statistics for individual applications.
The shift arrives six months before regulators enforce a 30% market cap limit for any single application, a goal the NPCI is still far from achieving despite these developments not meaningfully reducing systemic risks. The NPCI previously delayed this implementation deadline by two years on Dec 31, 2024, citing operational challenges.
UPI dominates the market as the world’s largest real-time inter-bank payments system. The network handles almost 86% of all digital transactions in India, processing more than 23 billion payments a month worth roughly ₹30 lakh crore. The gradual erosion of the duopoly indicates a broader distribution of volume across the digital payments ecosystem.
Smaller Apps Gain Ground
Smaller platforms are taking market share. The top three providers — PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm — commanded 95.2% of all transactions in January 2024. That collective share contracted to 87% by May 2026.
PhonePe and Google Pay previously expanded their combined grip from 80 % in 2021 to 86% in May 2024, before shedding 7% over the subsequent two years.
The NPCI actively invested in its BHIM application, driving a fivefold expansion over two years to reach a 1% market share.
Sachin Bansal-backed Navi and Flipkart's super.money captured a combined 5.5% slice of the market since launching operations two years ago. WhatsApp Pay also recorded sustained growth during the same period.
Levelling The Playing Field
The NPCI wants more competition. The retail payments body is easing feature parity rules to assist new third-party application providers. Administrators plan to approve exclusive or early feature rollouts for smaller apps, giving them an advantage to attract users.
To reduce market concentration, the NPCI granted third-party application provider approvals to 20 companies in 2024 alone. These new entrants range from fintech startups to large financial corporations that offer broking, lending, credit cards, payments, and investment services to retain existing customers.
Several emerging competitors use RuPay credit cards linked to UPI to win volume. These providers integrate rewards, cashbacks, and credit-free periods into their payment flows to acquire users and build loyalty.