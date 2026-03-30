Oil Shock, Rupee Fall Raise Risks to India’s Growth Path for FY27

Policy Intervention to Mitigate Risks

Inflationary pressures and growth risks are rising, especially for sectors reliant on imported inputs. The tensions in West Asia have already triggered one of the worst LPG supply disruptions the country has seen in recent decades. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced that households will be prioritised for LPG supply amid surge in demand and shortage of the 'just in time' suppy. Further, last week, the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel, a move likely to cost the exchequer nearly ₹1 trillion in lost revenue. To limit the pace of the rupee’s depreciation, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday directed banks to limit their net open rupee positions to $100 million at the end of each trading day, effective April 10.