BrahMos, ASTRA and Critical Minerals: Inside Modi's Strategic Indonesia Visit

India and Indonesia signed an agreement on the potential supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, with India also set to provide ASTRA missile systems under a broader defence cooperation framework.
The two nations signed multiple agreements covering maritime security, critical minerals, healthcare, education, technology and industrial cooperation, reinforcing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
PM Modi and President Prabowo Subianto reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, while emphasising stronger defence collaboration, resilient supply chains and ASEAN centrality.
India and Indonesia have signed a landmark defence agreement paving the way for the potential supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Indonesian military, marking a major milestone in bilateral strategic ties.
The agreement was among several pacts finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral visit to Indonesia, signalling New Delhi's growing defence footprint in Southeast Asia.
Modi is on a three-day visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto.
The visit is the first bilateral engagement between the two leaders since India and Indonesia elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.
BrahMos Deal Takes Centre Stage
The BrahMos agreement emerged as the highlight of the visit after years of discussions between the two countries.
Besides the missile system, India will also supply ASTRA air-to-air missile systems to Indonesia under the broader defence cooperation framework.
The deal further expands India's defence exports in the Indo-Pacific and strengthens Jakarta's efforts to diversify its military partnerships amid evolving regional security dynamics.
In addition to defence cooperation, the two countries signed agreements on maritime safety and security, critical minerals, and technology collaboration for the steel supply chain, reflecting an expanding strategic partnership beyond traditional diplomacy.
Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors
India and Indonesia signed around eight agreements spanning healthcare, education, technology, governance and industrial cooperation.
Speaking after the talks, Modi said the growing trust between the two nations was creating new opportunities across defence, maritime security and disaster management.
He also announced measures to improve access to affordable Indian medicines in Indonesia while expanding cooperation in training doctors and healthcare professionals.
The two sides also agreed to strengthen democratic cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Election Commissions of both countries.
Emphasising the importance of resilient global supply chains, Modi said both nations would deepen collaboration in critical minerals, stainless steel and rare-earth magnet manufacturing, sectors that have gained strategic importance amid global supply chain realignments.
Shared Indo-Pacific Vision
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, with Modi reiterating India's support for ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture.
He said dialogue and diplomacy had become increasingly important amid rising geopolitical uncertainties and also reiterated India's support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
The visit also highlighted the deep civilisational ties between the two countries. Modi is scheduled to visit the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta, while Indonesia and India also agreed to cooperate on the restoration and preservation of the historic Hindu temple complex.
Indonesia Honours PM Modi
In a symbolic gesture reflecting the growing partnership, President Prabowo conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia', on Modi.
The visit comes as India intensifies its diplomatic outreach across the Indo-Pacific, seeking stronger partnerships in defence, maritime security and critical technologies.
With the BrahMos agreement adding another dimension to bilateral ties, the visit is expected to strengthen India's strategic presence in Southeast Asia while reinforcing Indonesia's role as one of New Delhi's key regional partners.