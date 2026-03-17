India’s Young Workforce Growing and Getting More Educated: Report

Rosa Abraham, lead author of the report and Associate Professor of Economics at Azim Premji University said: "The report traces the journey of a young worker - from education to job search and employment, and how this transition has evolved over the last 40 years. We hope the report will lay out some of the foundational work that will contribute to a better understanding of the challenges in this transition and enable coordinated policymaking." The key findings of the report highlights that demographic dividend is nearing peak.