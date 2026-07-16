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Exim Bank India Presents ₹428 Cr Dividend Cheque to FM Sitharaman for FY26

The state-owned export finance institution reported a net profit of ₹4,273 crore in FY26 and transferred 10% of its earnings to the government while posting strong financial performance

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Exim Bank India Presents ₹428 Cr Dividend Cheque to FM Sitharaman for FY26
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • EXIM Bank pays ₹428 crore FY26 dividend to Centre

  • Net profit jumps 32% to ₹4,273 crore

  • Bank continues to back India's global trade ambitions

EXIM Bank of India has presented a ₹428 crore dividend cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for financial year 2025-26.

The bank reported a net profit of ₹4,273 crore for 2025-26, of which 10% was transferred as balance of net profit to the government of India, EXIM Bank of India said in a statement.

The dividend cheque was handed over by EXIM Bank of India managing director Harsha Bangari to the Finance Minister in the presence of deputy managing director Tarun Sharma.

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During 2025-26, Exim Bank recorded 32% growth in net profit and robust financial indicators, underscoring its continued commitment to advancing India's international trade and investment objectives, while also supporting the development priorities of partner countries, it said.

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The bank's paid-up capital is wholly owned and subscribed by the government of India, it said.

The bank plays a pivotal role in financing, facilitating and promoting India's international trade and investment, it said.

Through its diverse range of products and services, Exim Bank supports Indian enterprises in enhancing their global reach and competitiveness, it said. 

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