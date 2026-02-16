India’s Merchandise Trade Deficit Widens to $34.68bn in January Driven By Gold, Silver Imports Surge

India’s merchandise trade deficit reached a three-month high of $34.68bn in January, higher than $25.04bn registered in December, according to trade data released on Monday. Overall trade deficit widened to $10.38bn in January, against $5.39bn in the same period last year, driven by a spike in gold and silver imports.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that both India’s exports and imports registered growth during the period. India’s merchandise exports stood at $36.56bn, while imports grew to $71.24bn. On the services side, exports and imports rose to $43.9bn and $19.6bn, respectively.

In December last year, the country's merchandise exports were at $38.51bn and imports stood at $63.55bn.

Overall estimated cumulative exports between April 2025 and January 2026 grew 6.15%, rising to $720.76bn compared with $679.02bn during the same period a year earlier.