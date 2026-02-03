Silver, Gold Rebounds Sharply After 3-Day Rout in Futures Trade

Gold prices also witnessed a strong recovery after a steep fall in the past three sessions. The April contract of the precious metal jumped Rs 7,923, or 5.5 per cent, to Rs 1,51,914 per 10 grams on Tuesday. In the past three sessions, gold lost nearly Rs 40,000, or 22 per cent, from its closing level of Rs 1,83,962 per kg on January 29.