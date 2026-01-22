India–UAE Trade Eyes $200 Billion Goal, But Deficit Poses Challenge

Indian exports have continued to lag imports despite total bilateral trade crossing $100 billion, the report noted. In FY25, India’s export growth slowed to 2.8%, while imports surged 32%, largely driven by energy purchases. To meet the $200 billion trade target without further worsening the deficit, Indian exports will need to grow at a significantly faster pace, with total trade requiring an annual growth rate of about 10.4%, according to the report.