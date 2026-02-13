Wipro Employees to Get First Salary Hike in 18 Months from March 1

IT services company Wipro has announced salary hike for its employees from March 1, 2026, sources familiar with the matter informed. Notably, the company has informed all employees via an internal email, reviewed by Outlook Business, late evening on February 6 that the merit salary increase (MSI) process will begin from the following week.
“The MSI process will begin next week, and associates who qualify will receive their letters in March,” the email said. “MSI will be effective 1 March 2026.”
In its latest internal communication, the company said its Q3 revenue and operating margins were broadly in line with expectations. Its IT Services revenue grew and operating margins improved quarter-over-quarter. However, their bookings for the quarter were below plan, the email said.
In Q3FY26, Wipro's revenue from operations rose 6% Year-on-Year to ₹23,556 crore, supported by steady demand across some markets. However, deal activity remained weak during the quarter. Total deal bookings stood at $3,335mn, down 5% YoY compared to $3,514mn during Q3 FY25. Large deal wins were particularly soft, falling 9.3% YoY to $871mn.
While noting that margin progression is a positive development, the company cautioned that the broader industry environment remains challenging — particularly given the pace of AI-driven change, the internal communication read. It added that Wipro is focused on achieving “sustained improvement” rather than relying on isolated strong quarters.
The company did not respond to an email from Outlook Business at the time of filing this report.
The story was first reported by Business Standard.
The update follows earlier comments from Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil, who had indicated that a decision on salary hikes would be taken once the company’s top leadership returned from Davos after attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.
Wipro last rolled out a salary hike in September 2024. At the company’s FY26Q1 earnings call in July 2025, Govil had said the firm was weighing macroeconomic conditions alongside prevailing demand and supply dynamics before making a decision on increments.