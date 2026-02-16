India–UK FTA Likely to Take Effect in April, Social Security Deal Will Run in Parallel

India-UK FTA

India and UK finalised the FTA in May last year and signed it on July 24, 2025. Under the agreement, the UK is set to eliminate tariffs on 99% of its tariff lines over seven years, covering nearly 100% of the trade value, benefiting sectors including textiles and apparel, agriculture and marine products, gems and jewellery, engineering and auto parts as well as leather and footwear, among others.