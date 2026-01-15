India’s Smartphone Exports Surge 200% to US, Become Top Export Growth Engine

Smartphone exports surged $5.7bn, making them India’s fastest-growing export.
US absorbed nearly two-thirds, with shipments jumping 200% year-on-year.
PLI-led value chains helped phones leap from rank 167 since 2015.
Pharma and marine exports diversified beyond US into emerging markets.
Smartphones have emerged as India’s fastest-growing export category, according to official data released on Thursday. Exports in the segment rose by $5.7bn between April and November 2025 compared with the same period last year.
It is a dramatic shift from 2015, when mobile phones were ranked 167 on the export list.
During April–November FY24, India’s smartphone exports stood at $9.07bn. This surged to $18.8bn in April–November FY26, the data showed. The expansion was led overwhelmingly by the United States, where shipments jumped 200% year-on-year, with the market absorbing nearly two-thirds of India’s smartphone exports during the period.
Other destinations also recorded strong growth. Exports to the United Arab Emirates rose 62%, while shipments to China surged 565%. Growth was also recorded in Portugal (10%) and Spain (8%). Indian smartphone exports also expanded into new markets, including Slovakia, Israel, Latvia, Vietnam and South Korea.
Of the 14 production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes launched in 2020, the Mobile Manufacturing and Specified Electronic Components PLI is widely regarded as the most successful in boosting exports. It has also highlighted how global value chains—led by Apple Inc—can reshape an industry by integrating India into their supply networks.
Other Growth Sectors
India’s pharmaceutical exports also recorded strong gains in emerging markets. Africa and Latin America together accounted for more than 22% of incremental pharma exports, led by Nigeria (14.3%) and Brazil (7.9%), outpacing traditional destinations.
By contrast, mature markets showed limited momentum. The US added just $50mn, contributing 4% of total growth. Shipments to Belgium remained largely flat at 0.2%, while exports to the United Kingdom declined by 0.3%.
The commerce ministry said pharma export growth remained broad-based beyond the US, with incremental gains spread across the Netherlands (4.7%), Australia (3.2%), Canada (2.5%) and Russia (2.2%).
In marine exports, the US continued to be India’s largest market, but growth was driven increasingly by other destinations. Shipments to Vietnam and Belgium surged 99.9% and 90.3% year-on-year, respectively. Denmark recorded an exceptional rise of 48,642%, while Germany (52%) and Russia (45%) also posted strong gains.
Overall, marine exports grew 15.5% during April–December FY26 compared with the same period last year, rising from $5.7bn to $6.6bn.
India's merchandise exports rose to $38.51bn in December from $38.13bn in November, while imports rose to $63.55bn from $62.66bn.