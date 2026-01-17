From Assembly Lines to Innovation Hubs: India's Electronics Gambit

The optimistic view holds that ecosystems develop organically. China, after all, started with basic assembly in the 1980s, and the rest followed as volumes grew and suppliers clustered around factories. Perhaps India is simply earlier on the same curve. The pessimistic counterargument is that history may not repeat itself so conveniently. Multinationals already have China; why would they invest the time, capital, and patience required to build a second China in India when the first one still works? The answer, if there is one, lies in geopolitics—the growing appetite among global corporations to de-risk their supply chains and reduce dependence on any single country. India's window of opportunity is real, but it will not stay open indefinitely.