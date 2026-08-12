Eli Lilly Sues 6 US Sellers Over Black-Market Retatrutide, Calls Products ‘Unverified’

The lawsuits target compounding pharmacies, medical spas and online sellers accused of marketing retatrutide products.
Retatrutide is still in Phase 3 trials and has not been approved for human use by regulators.
Lilly has referred more than 200 individuals and entities over alleged sales of unapproved retatrutide products.
Eli Lilly on Wednesday said it has filed six lawsuits against US businesses it accuses of illegally selling black-market versions of retatrutide, its experimental obesity drug that is still undergoing clinical trials.
According to a Reuters report, the lawsuits target a range of businesses, including compounding pharmacies, medical spas and online sellers that allegedly marketed products claiming to contain retatrutide.
Retatrutide is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for obesity, type 2 diabetes and related conditions. Lilly said the drug has not been approved by any regulator for human use.
Lilly Steps Up Action Against Unapproved Sellers
The lawsuits have been filed against Aesthetic Envy Cosmetic Centers, Astra LLC, Legendary Peptides, Striker Pharmacy, Texas Peptides and Lone Star Peptide Co, according to the drugmaker.
Lilly said some sellers promoted retatrutide through websites and social media or operated under the appearance of medical providers. The company alleged that some of these businesses sourced products from unregulated manufacturers.
In June, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said sales of retatrutide and other unapproved versions of GLP-1 products to consumers are illegal and cannot lawfully be compounded, according to Reuters.
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Lilly said it has also referred more than 200 individuals and entities to the FDA, US Justice Department, state attorneys general, law enforcement agencies and professional licensing boards.
Demand Fuels Black-Market Weight-Loss Drug Sales
The crackdown comes as strong demand for obesity treatments has helped fuel an online market for products claiming to contain weight-loss drugs.
Lilly is also calling on social media and e-commerce platforms, payment processors, credit card companies, shipping firms and regulators to take stronger action against sellers of unapproved retatrutide products.
The company said products sold through these channels have not undergone the testing and regulatory review required for approved medicines. Lilly Chief Medical Officer David Hyman said in a statement that what is being sold on the black market is “entirely unverified” and unapproved.
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US Customs and Border Protection told Reuters that it intercepted more than 690 shipments containing over 31,000 units of illicit GLP-1 drugs in fiscal 2025. In July alone, seizures more than doubled, with over 1,400 shipments and nearly 90,000 vials intercepted.
Lilly said its legal action is part of a wider effort to prevent consumers from accessing unapproved versions of retatrutide before the drug completes its development and regulatory review.