Parl Panel Warns Delay in Tiered MDR Rollout May Hit Payment Firms' Cybersecurity Spend

The committee acknowledged that a legal pathway now exists for a calibrated MDR on high-value transactions. Even so, it pointed to a wide gap between the ₹2,000 crore set aside in the budget and the ₹20,700 crore the industry estimates it needs to cover operational costs. The ₹2,000-crore allocation in Budget 2026 was meant to cushion the impact of the zero-MDR rule on RuPay debit cards and smaller UPI merchant payments.