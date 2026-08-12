Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight: The Full Story Behind Failed Drug Test, Hydraulic Fault

A Party in Phuket, An Attempt to Make Amends

The report traces the trouble back to the layover in Phuket, which lasted less than 24 hours. On the earlier Delhi-Phuket leg, the pilot had stepped out to the washroom and, as per protocol, asked a cabin attendant to take the jump seat in his absence. He went on to reprimand the same attendant, the report said. Wanting to make amends, he reportedly took the cabin crew out for a party during the Phuket stopover. Despite the gesture, at least one crew member has since filed a complaint against him over the alleged marijuana use.