India Says EU GSP Impact Much Smaller Than Reported, Only 2.66% of Exports Hit

“In 2023, EU imports from India amounted to approximately €62.2 billion. Of this, only €12.9 billion was eligible under the EU’s Standard GSP framework,” the ministry said in a statement. “India has graduated from 12 major product categories. As per the new regulation, €1.66 billion of trade is expected to graduate out of the GSP regime, leaving eligible GSP trade at €11.24 billion, based on 2023 data. In other words, the new regulation impacts only 2.66% of India’s exports to the EU.”