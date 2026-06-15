K2 Infragen Bags ₹158.58 Crore Railway Electrification Order From Konkan Railway

As per the LOA, the project is expected to be completed within 24 months, according to the statement Commenting on the development, Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director, K2 Infragen Ltd said, "With this award, our unexecuted order book now crossed the new benchmark of approx. 500 crore direct orders from government bodies within last six months " Railway electrification and traction upgradation continue to remain key focus areas for India's transport infrastructure, especially as the rail network moves towards higher efficiency, improved load.