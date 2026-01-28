India-EU FTA: Only 1 Lakh European ICE Cars Eligible for Tariff Concessions in First Year of Deal

As per the report, the concessioned quota for ICE vehicles will gradually rise over the life of the agreement, reaching about 1.6 lakh units by the tenth year. Over time, import duties on eligible ICE cars will be cut substantially from current levels (which can be as high as 110% for fully built imports), the plan foresees those in-quota ICE cars seeing duties fall to 10% within five years for the volume covered by the quota.