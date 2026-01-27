Fast Lane Opens for European Cars as India–EU FTA Slashes Import Duties from 110% to 10%

The agreement removes or reduces often prohibitive tariffs—averaging over 36%—on EU agri-food exports, opening a large market to European farmers. For example, Indian tariffs on wines will be cut from 150% to 75% upon entry into force and eventually to as low as 20%. Tariffs on olive oil will be reduced from 45% to zero over five years, while tariffs of up to 50% on processed agricultural products such as bread and confectionery will be eliminated.