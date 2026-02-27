How India-Canada Relations Are Thawing as CEPA Talks Regain Momentum | Explained

India and Carney Diplomacy

Under the leadership of Carney, Canada views India as an indispensable "bridging power" and a cornerstone of a new "middle-power doctrine" designed to hedge against the volatility of great-power rivalries. Central to Carney’s diplomacy are urges for middle-power nations to come together and build "connective tissue" in trade, energy, and technology to avoid being isolated by the protectionist or coercive shifts of superpowers like the U.S. and China.